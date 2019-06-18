PLATTSMOUTH – For several weeks now, Plattsmouth city officials were hoping to secure a high-water, military-type vehicle to provide access for repairs to the flooded water treatment plant.
Their wish has been granted as one such vehicle was found and purchased.
“It’s a military surplus truck with 6-wheel drive and big tires and a diesel engine and surprising low miles,” said Councilman Terry Kerns.
It was his sons who found it last week on Craigslist, he said.
The truck was purchased for $13,500.
It arrived late last week and has begun taking equipment out to that plant, according to City Administrator Erv Portis.
“It worked just fine,” he said at Monday’s City Council meeting. “High-water vehicles can operate up to 50 inches of water.”
Mayor Paul Lambert added, “It’s doing what we need to be done.”
Unfortunately, concern is rising about the water level out there.
According to Portis, the water level just two weeks ago on Schilling Road, near the plant, was just 24 to 30 inches. In the last week, however, that level jumped to over 6 feet, he said.
“The rise is strictly weather related,” Portis said.
What’s more, the long-range forecast calls for higher levels on both the Missouri and Platte rivers.
“Both will run high all year long,” Portis said.