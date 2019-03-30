PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual awards banquet with special recognition handed out this year.
City officials were honored for their longtime support of the chamber, along with Gary Hellwig and Cass County Rural Water District 1 for the cooperation with the city in supplying water the community is currently using.
“The city and the county needed to be recognized,” said Cindy Cruse, the chamber’s executive director.
She described last Wednesday’s awards banquet at St. John the Baptist School as a
“great turnout” with approximately 150 people in attendance.
In his opening remarks, Mayor Paul Lambert said the banquet provided a little relief from the impacts of the current flood.
“We’re living in tough times,” Lambert told the audience. “But, we will emerge from this stronger and more united.”
Farmers and livestock producers all over the state have been impacted by the floods and the overall harsh winter, according to Amerlia Breinig, assistant director for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
Rough estimates on financial losses in agriculture from the heavy snowfall and record flooding currently stand at $400 million for livestock and $440 million for crop production, she said.
“We are in this for the long haul,” said Breinig, the featured speaker.
These awards recognize chamber members for their outstanding service to the community. Chamber members and community volunteers select the nominees, not the chamber board, Cruse said.
The chamber awards and this year’s winners were:
*Distinguished Service Award - Brian Harvey
*Brick & Mortar - Cornerstone Bank
*Youth Volunteer - Alyx Curran-Lewis
*New Business - Cornerstone Bank No. 2
*Ambassador of the Year - Max Muller
*Chamber Volunteer of the Year - Alicia Garbers
*Community Volunteer - Jon Hardy/Bill Dudek
*Non-Profit – Plattsmouth Rotary Club
*Educator of the Year: Public School - Leigh LaRosa
*Educator of the Year: Private School - Nancy Klein
*Small Business of the Year - McKnight Dental
*Business of the Year - Cass County Bank
*Business Person of the Year - Alex McDaniel
*Special Awards: City of Plattsmouth and Cass County Rural Water District 1