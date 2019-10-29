PLATTSMOUTH—Winter is coming! (Bulletin – It has already arrived.)
Motorists in Plattsmouth and around Cass County might be glad to know that road crews are prepared for the snow and ice.
“We’re ready,” said Lenny Thorne, county highway superintendent.
The county has two buildings that store salt – one in Mynard for the eastern portion and the other in Weeping Water for the west end. Both can hold about 2,000 tons of salt. The one in Mynard is full, while the Weeping Water location is still a few tons short, but should be at full capacity by Thanksgiving, Thorne said.
“We’re sitting good on salt,” he told the county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
Equipment wise, there are six dump trucks with sanders, two pickups with sanders and 12 motor graders, he said.
One truck is down at the moment, he told the board.
“It shouldn’t be an issue,” Thorne added.
The city of Plattsmouth is also prepared, said City Administrator Erv Portis.
The city has nine vehicles at the ready with several hundred tons of salt and sand available, he said.
“We’ll be ready, although we would like to see a delay in the snow,” Portis said.
The year’s first snowfall occurred this Monday evening as light snow covered mostly grassy areas, though some slick spots were reported in Cass County.