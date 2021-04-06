 Skip to main content
City Hall to receive, finally, fire detectors
Plattsmouth City Hall

Plattsmouth City Council members approved a new fire detection and alarm system for Plattsmouth City Hall on Monday night. The historic building has never had a fire detection system. City Council members said the new system would help protect both the building and important documents that are stored inside it.

 File Photo / The Journal

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Hall on North Fifth Street was constructed in 1911 as a U.S. Post Office location.

It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and in 2015 it was declared a local landmark by the City Council.

Despite its historical role in this community, the building has never had a fire detection system.

That’s about to change following action by the current City Council on Monday evening.

The seven-member council gave its approval for the firm of Associated Fire Protection to install a fire detection and monitored alarm system at a cost of $19,365.

“It’s well overdue,” City Administrator Erv Portis said prior to the vote.

All that the building has had in fire protection has been fire extinguishers, he said.

The firm that brought forth its proposal has a good reputation and its system will protect the whole building, Portis said.

“Please say ‘Yes’ to this,” he requested to the council, which it did unanimously.

There won’t be any sprinkler system because of its high cost, but the new system will feature smoke detectors and monitoring equipment that will contact the local fire department if it detects fire or smoke, said Mayor Paul Lambert.

“It’s the next best thing to a sprinkler system,” he said.

Not only is the building itself a “treasure” for the community, but there are lots of government records still in storage in the basement that should never be destroyed by fire, according to Lambert.

