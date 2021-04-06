City Hall to receive, finally, fire detectors

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Hall on North Fifth Street was constructed in 1911 as a U.S. Post Office location.

It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and in 2015 it was declared a local landmark by the City Council.

Despite its historical role in this community, the building has never had a fire detection system.

That’s about to change following action by the current City Council on Monday evening.

The seven-member council gave its approval for the firm of Associated Fire Protection to install a fire detection and monitored alarm system at a cost of $19,365.

“It’s well overdue,” City Administrator Erv Portis said prior to the vote.

All that the building has had in fire protection has been fire extinguishers, he said.

The firm that brought forth its proposal has a good reputation and its system will protect the whole building, Portis said.

“Please say ‘Yes’ to this,” he requested to the council, which it did unanimously.