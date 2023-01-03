City Hall vacant positions to be filled

PLATTSMOUTH –Two vacant positions will soon be filled in Plattsmouth City Hall.

One of them is deputy city clerk.

For years, City Clerk Sandy Meyer has done double duty providing a cost savings for the city, said Mayor Paul Lambert.

Her workload over time, however, has increased, including the necessary paperwork with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and TIF agreements, according to Lambert.

“With more going on, we needed a deputy clerk,” he said.

An individual has been hired and will assume that position next week, Lambert said.

The salary is up to $26.50 hourly.

Meanwhile, the search continues for the position of city inspector/zoning administrator.

“We’ve had that opening since the retirement of Kevin Larson at the end of September,” Lambert said.

Another city employee has filled in since then, but doesn’t want to do it permanently, according to the mayor.

“We’ve been interviewing several people and I would expect in the near future we will fill it,” said Lambert, adding he would still accept applications.

The salary for that position is up to $2,692 biweekly.

Down the road, if money becomes available, the double duties of that position could be split apart with each creating its own position and the hiring of another employee, Lambert said.