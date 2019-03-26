PLATTSMOUTH – It’s the only job he ever had, said Alan Aylor.
And, after 47 years working for the City of Plattsmouth, the current assistant public works director is saying good-bye to that job.
Retirement ceremonies for Aylor were held Tuesday in City Hall.
“There was always something different every day, whether it was plowing snow, sweeping streets, doing concrete work or dealing with floods,” Aylor said.
Aylor started working for the city right after high school in 1972 and worked his way up from laborer to the assistant director’s position, which he has held for many years now.
Not surprisingly, Aylor has seen many memorable weather events, but this winter topped them all with its constant snow, followed by an historic flood.
“I’ve never seen a winter like this one,” he said. “My guys put in a lot of overtime.”
Besides congratulatory cards, Aylor was given a $350 gift certificate to Bass Pro Shops that should come in handy since he enjoys camping.
He also plans on working around the house, as well as just relaxing.
To work for 47 years “speaks for itself” on Aylor’s dedication to the city, said City Administrator Erv Portis.
“We wish you the absolute best,” Portis told Aylor.
“I had a great time,” Aylor said. “I enjoyed working with everybody.”