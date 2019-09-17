PLATTSMOUTH – When the Plattsmouth water treatment plant along the Missouri River became non-operational from last spring’s historic flooding, employees of the water department in the Public Works Department got going to bring it back in service.
It was a successful effort that was recognized at Monday evening’s City Council meeting.
“They overcame one obstacle after obstacle so that by Labor Day, the water plant was operational again,” Mayor Paul Lambert. “This is nothing less than a Herculean effort.”
Lambert honored these employees with the Pride of Plattsmouth recognition.
Because of the work needed to repair the plant, these employees made many sacrifices, including less time with family, Lambert said.
“They worked very hard and did a great job,” he said.
Those accepting the certificates of recognition were Brian Wagner, Drew Wampler, Ryan Freeburg, Brian McConnaughey and Public Works Director Neil Frodermann.
“I’m so proud of each of you,” Lambert told them.