 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City is prepared for flooding, but outlook shows little chance
View Comments

City is prepared for flooding, but outlook shows little chance

{{featured_button_text}}
flood watch

The Missouri River, shown here on Monday near the Plattsmouth boat dock, was flowing quickly, but well below the bank on the Iowa side. Lower snowfall amounts up north should not create issues here, according to Mayor Paul Lambert. Notice a flock of geese flying north, a sure sign that spring is coming.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth officials said earlier this week they were prepared for any flooding from the recent flood watch for eastern Nebraska, though they felt it wouldn’t be needed.

“We paying attention to it every day, though I think the risk to us is low, though that could change,” said City Administrator Erv Portis on Monday. “We’ve got an emergency operation plan in place and if we were flooded, there are things that have to be done.”

Mayor Paul Lambert added, “I see no immediate danger to Plattsmouth or its facilities. I don’t see the plan needed.”

The National Weather Service in Valley extended a flood watch for ice jams from Monday through Wednesday morning for a large portion of eastern Nebraska, including Cass County.

Ice jam flooding remained a threat along the Platte River and portions of the Elkhorn River downstream from Scribner, according to the NWS.

Ice jams can develop or break up quickly, and anyone with interests along rivers with ice jams should always monitor river levels closely, the NWS added.

Lambert also said he doesn’t foresee any flooding issues down the road. Snowfall levels this winter up in Montana and North Dakota, where the Missouri River gets much of its water, are lower this year. In fact, he said, that area is experiencing a drought which would mean much of the melting snow would be absorbed in the soil there.

“The prediction right now is that we should be safe,” Lambert said.

Meanwhile, much warmer temperatures are forecast for Plattsmouth in the upcoming days, according to the NWS.

Friday should be mostly sunny with a high near 59, then dropping to a low of 37 in the evening.

Saturday should even be warmer with a high of 64 and a low around 43. Sunday should be breezy under partly cloudy skies with a high of 63 and a low of 44.

Monday calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 64 and a low that evening of 46.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cougars claim state championship
News

Cougars claim state championship

  • Updated

GRAND ISLAND – Conestoga athletes continued their dancing dynasty this past weekend by producing a dynamic result in the biggest contest of the year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News