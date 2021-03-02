City is prepared for flooding, but outlook shows little chance

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth officials said earlier this week they were prepared for any flooding from the recent flood watch for eastern Nebraska, though they felt it wouldn’t be needed.

“We paying attention to it every day, though I think the risk to us is low, though that could change,” said City Administrator Erv Portis on Monday. “We’ve got an emergency operation plan in place and if we were flooded, there are things that have to be done.”

Mayor Paul Lambert added, “I see no immediate danger to Plattsmouth or its facilities. I don’t see the plan needed.”

The National Weather Service in Valley extended a flood watch for ice jams from Monday through Wednesday morning for a large portion of eastern Nebraska, including Cass County.

Ice jam flooding remained a threat along the Platte River and portions of the Elkhorn River downstream from Scribner, according to the NWS.

Ice jams can develop or break up quickly, and anyone with interests along rivers with ice jams should always monitor river levels closely, the NWS added.