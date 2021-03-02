City is prepared for flooding, but outlook shows little chance

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth officials said earlier this week they were prepared for any flooding from the recent flood watch for eastern Nebraska, though they felt it wouldn’t be needed.
“We paying attention to it every day, though I think the risk to us is low, though that could change,” said City Administrator Erv Portis on Monday. “We’ve got an emergency operation plan in place and if we were flooded, there are things that have to be done.”
Mayor Paul Lambert added, “I see no immediate danger to Plattsmouth or its facilities. I don’t see the plan needed.”
The National Weather Service in Valley extended a flood watch for ice jams from Monday through Wednesday morning for a large portion of eastern Nebraska, including Cass County.
Ice jam flooding remained a threat along the Platte River and portions of the Elkhorn River downstream from Scribner, according to the NWS.
Ice jams can develop or break up quickly, and anyone with interests along rivers with ice jams should always monitor river levels closely, the NWS added.
Lambert also said he doesn’t foresee any flooding issues down the road. Snowfall levels this winter up in Montana and North Dakota, where the Missouri River gets much of its water, are lower this year. In fact, he said, that area is experiencing a drought which would mean much of the melting snow would be absorbed in the soil there.
“The prediction right now is that we should be safe,” Lambert said.
Meanwhile, much warmer temperatures are forecast for Plattsmouth in the upcoming days, according to the NWS.
Friday should be mostly sunny with a high near 59, then dropping to a low of 37 in the evening.
Saturday should even be warmer with a high of 64 and a low around 43. Sunday should be breezy under partly cloudy skies with a high of 63 and a low of 44.
Monday calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 64 and a low that evening of 46.