PLATTSMOUTH – A water emergency has been declared for the City of Plattsmouth by City Administrator Erv Portis and Mayor Paul Lambert. The emergency is effective immediately, they jointly said in a press release to the Plattsmouth Journal.
All non-sanitary, non-essential use of water must be discontinued, they said.
Earlier, the two recommended that residents living in flood prone areas evacuate as soon as possible as dozens of acres in the eastern part of the city were under water. This was especially true on Main Street east of the railroad tracks.
According to Portis and Lambert, the city’s water treatment plant has been inundated by rising flood waters, and to protect the plant from further damage, the plant will be shut down as soon as is safely possible, they added.
They request that customers refrain from filling receptacles and taking other such storage measures. Plattsmouth has an emergency connection with Cass County Water District No. 1 to provide water on a short-term, restricted-use basis. Customer cooperation is appreciated, they said.
They also recommended that people, including sightseers, stay out of that flood area.
“Flood waters are rising faster than anticipated,” Portis said.