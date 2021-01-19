City levies fines on nuisance properties, plant work done

PLATTSMOUTH – Pay up.

That’s the message to various property owners from the Plattsmouth City Council.

On Monday evening, the council approved levying the cost and expense of nuisance abatement work as a special assessment on 17 properties around town.

Councilwoman Jeanie Brookhouser seemed frustrated when saying the city is forced to do this every year.

“I wish there is something more we can do,” she said.

These special assessments are due on Feb. 25. The city is levying property owners for litter, old cars and general unclean conditions.

Fines ranged from $125 to $1,125.

In other action, repair work for the most part has been completed on the city’s wastewater treatment plant, severely damaged by the 2019 floods.

The council approved the 10th and final payment, this one totaling $114,261, to the firm of Building Crafts, Inc.

The treatment components and systems have been repaired and the facility is operational, according to Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant. All that remains are minor adjustments as the treatment processes become fully functional.