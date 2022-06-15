City lot open through Sunday for tree debris dumping

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert on Wednesday afternoon announced that the city dumping lot on East Main Street east of the railroad tracks will be open until Sunday at 6 p.m. to allow residents to dump tree debris and brush following Tuesday evening’s intense thunderstorm. The storm created heavy tree damage and power outages all over the community.

“The lot will be open until 6 p.m. Sunday evening to give residents a chance to clean up and get rid of brush,” Lambert said.

Only tree debris and brush damaged from Tuesday’s storm will be allowed to be dumped there, not items from their garage or home, he added.

“There was quite a bit of tree damage,” he said. “It was pretty much all over the community.”

The city parks were hit, as well as Oak Hill Cemetery, he said.

A large tree in front of Plattsmouth’s old high school was completely uprooted with damage to the adjacent sidewalk.

“I’ve not heard of any injuries or any major structural damage to homes,” the mayor said.

Besides tree damage, much of Plattsmouth was in the dark from power outages that began around midnight, and all because of an intense thunderstorm that swept through this area beginning around 8 p.m.

“Plattsmouth was definitely the hardest hit as far as our retail customers,” said Grant Otten, a spokesman for the Nebraska Public Power District. “Most of the town was impacted.”

Two main outages occurred around midnight, he said.

One of them put 1,112 customers in the dark, Otten said.

“All but eight had power restored by 3:30 a.m. and the remaining eight were restored at 6:04 a.m.,” he said.

The other outage impacted 877 customers, but all had power restored shortly after 4:30 a.m.

As of late Wednesday morning, there were still more than 90 individual customers without power, Otten said.

The main cause for these outages were tree branches or chunks of trees that broke off from the winds downing power lines or branches that hit lines, he said.

“Our crews are hard at work getting the customers online as fast as possible,” Otten said Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service in Valley, a wind gust of 43 mph was reported at the Plattsmouth Municipal Airport at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.

An exact rainfall amount wasn’t yet available as of late Wednesday, though a map on the weather service website showed the highest rainfall amount occurred in the Omaha area.

Lambert said his home in the northern section received 1.85 inches of rain.

