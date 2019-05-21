PLATTSMOUTH – A problem has been discovered concerning the repair of the city’s water treatment plant damaged from this spring’s flood.
Water has cut through a portion of the Platte River bank north of town sending water flowing through the Schilling Wildlife Management Area and onto the area surrounding the plant, according to City Administrator Erv Portis.
The cut was discovered last week from helicopter flights over flood-damaged areas, he said.
The cut in the bank is 150 feet wide and 10 to 15 feet deep, Portis said.
“It’s a big deal problem,” he said on Tuesday.
Mayor Paul Lambert added, “It will be that deep forever unless something is done.”
Portis brought up this development at Monday evening’s City Council meeting.
“All of this complicates our access to the plant,” he told the council members.
City officials are seeking solutions with other “stakeholders” on this issue, such as identifying the best way to repair this cut, the cost and who is responsible for the repair, Portis said.
“There’s clear agreement that this is a problem that needs to be fixed,” he said.
Lambert added, “It’s going to be an expensive fix.”
Despite this development, Portis was still hopeful that the goal of having the plant operational again in six months following the flood can be met. The city's water treatment plant and wastewater plant became inoperable from historic flooding in March.
Meanwhile, there seems to be progress in getting the city’s wastewater plant running again.
Portis said electricity has been at least temporarily restored and equipment repaired allowing for raw sewage to flow through the plant with limited treatment before being released into the Missouri River.
For many weeks after the flood, workers had no choice but to release the sewage into the river without any treatment period of the plant’s shutdown.
Portis did say, however, there are still major components that still need repair.
Again, he expressed hope that the wastewater plant can be up and running also in six months since the flood.
On a related topic, Portis and Lambert both agreed that the residents are conserving water usage because of the flood.
“People are doing a great job,” Portis said.
Lambert added, “They are thinking of more ways to conserve.”