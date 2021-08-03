City officials impressed with new meter technology

PLATTSMOUTH – New water reading meters may be in Plattsmouth’s future.
The City Council on Monday evening heard a presentation on Advanced Metering Infrastructure Systems (AMI), which could more accurately track water usage and reduce staff time to read those meters.
And, these meters could be eligible for American Rescue Plan Act funding.
“It’s a perfect use of these funds,” City Administrator Erv Portis said.
Currently, according to information provided to the council, the city’s water meter system has three types of reading devices and more than three different meter types including antiquated meters that are known for inaccuracy. There are currently 2,331 residential and 450 non-residential/commercial connections.
The city currently reads meters manually and with a walk-by, handheld meter. Half of the residential meters are read each month and the commercial meters every month. Each month, the city spends 40 to 50 staff hours reading those meters, according to Public Works Director Emily Bausch.
“Employees can do other things with this advanced metering,” she said of AMI.
AMI includes so-called “smart meters” that accurately and securely enable two-way information between customers and the utilities, while providing real-time consumption data. By switching to AMI, the city would gather timely utility data to better understand community usage patterns and establish a utility of the future.
“We would be on our own secure frequency,” Bausch said.
Additional benefits could include potential lower operational costs, timely data to help with leaks and maintenance, and greater customer satisfaction.
The council seemed more than satisfied with the presentation and unanimously approved a request for proposals from companies offering this advanced technology.