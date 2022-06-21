City officials praise cleanup efforts from last week's storm

PLATTSMOUTH – All seems well again after a violent thunderstorm last week brought inconvenience to people across Cass County.

This included many Plattsmouth residents who had to deal with scorching heat to pick up tree debris and bring it to the city’s dump lot on East Main Street that was opened through Sunday evening because of the June 14 storm.

“The citizens did a good job cleaning up their property and it (dump site) was an opportunity to dispose of their brush,” said Mayor Paul Lambert on Monday. “I commend the city workers for their cleanup and the citizens for their property cleanup.”

City Councilman Morgan Muller agreed.

“The city did a real nice job of cleaning up,” he said at Monday’s council meeting.

Unfortunately, the storm that swept in around 8 p.m. that day knocked over a large tree that handsomely stood for decades in front of the former Plattsmouth High School.

According to Lambert, the tree fell onto Main Street with city crews working during that overnight period to move it onto the sidewalk so that it wouldn’t block traffic.

“There’s a lot of history there,” Lambert said. “That school means a lot to a lot of people and that includes the trees around it.”

Plattsmouth saw quite a bit of tree damage, Lambert said.

“It was pretty much all over the community.”

The city parks were hit, as well as Oak Hill Cemetery, he said.

Fortunately, “I’ve not heard of any injuries or any major structural damage to homes,” the mayor said.

Besides tree damage, much of Plattsmouth was in the dark from power outages that began around midnight from the intensity of that storm.

“Plattsmouth was definitely the hardest hit as far as our retail customers,” said Grant Otten, a spokesman for the Nebraska Public Power District. “Most of the town was impacted.”

Two main outages occurred around midnight, he said. One of them put 1,112 customers in the dark.

“All but eight had power restored by 3:30 a.m. (June 15) and the remaining eight were restored at 6:04 a.m.,” he said.

The other outage impacted 877 customers, but all had power restored shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Nevertheless, power crews were still at work late that morning getting power restored to dozens of individual customers, Otten said.

The main cause for these outages were tree branches or chunks of trees that broke off from the winds downing power lines or branches that hit lines, he said.

According to the National Weather Service in Valley, a wind gust of 43 mph was reported at the Plattsmouth Municipal Airport at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Lambert said his home in the northern section received 1.85 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service, Plattsmouth officially received 0.42 inches of rain.

