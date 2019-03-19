PLATTSMOUTH – Attention all Plattsmouth residents!
Conserve water.
That’s the message from Mayor Paul Lambert and City Administrator Erv Portis as they addressed concerns about water usage despite the city being under a water emergency that stresses all non-sanitary, non-essential use of water be discontinued.
“The (current) usage is exceeding supply,” Portis said at Monday evening’s City Council meeting.
“We’re using way too much at this time,” Lambert added. “We’ve got to do a lot better.”
In fact, they recommended residents find ways to cut usage by half, such as buying bottled water, eating with paper plates and utensils, etc.
Fortunately, Plattsmouth has a back-up water supply with the Cass County Rural Water District No. 1, but that system is on a short-term, restricted-use basis.
It was mentioned at the council meeting that city officials might consider stricter water usage measures, but that has been put off, at least for the time being, as people were beginning to conserve more water as of Tuesday, Lambert said. Nevertheless, he urged people to conserve even more if possible.
Concern was also raised at the meeting about residents, especially children, standing in polluted flood waters.
“It’s filled with contaminants,” Portis said.
“It’s filled with sewage,” Lambert added.
Late last week, Lambert filed a disaster declaration of roughly $17 million seeking federal and state assistance for damage to the city’s water and sewage treatment plants, and wells that were flooded.
The council viewed drone images of the city’s flooded sewage and water plants situated along the banks of the Missouri River. With the plants being closed, there’s no other choice but to dump the city’s sewage into the river, the council was told.
It’s also too early to determine any kind of damage and cost estimate to the plants, said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.
As the river level continues to decrease, it’s hoped that city officials might be able to view closely by boat any damage to the plants late this week, Lambert said on Tuesday.
Following that viewing at the Monday meeting, the council approved the city’s authority to issue $15 million in bonds to pay for damages, though that was a “guesstimate,” Lambert said. It’s quite possible that the federal government and the state would pay for most of it, he added.
“This is to get the ball rolling,” Lambert said, adding later that the area visit by Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday could speed things up for federal funds.