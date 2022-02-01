City plans riverfront/RV park

PLATTSMOUTH – It will be a place where local folks can enjoy the flow of the Missouri River in a calming atmosphere.

It will offer a place where visitors to the city can park their RVs for a short time.

That’s how Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert described the uses of a planned riverfront park/RV campground along the river east of downtown.

“It’s nothing elaborate because it’s in a floodway, but it will be a place where residents can get away and enjoy the river in a little more calming atmosphere,” he said.

Lambert added the city gets numerous requests on where RVs can be parked when visitors come to town.

“This way they will have a place to park their RVs,” he said. “It’s just short term.”

The planned riverfront park/RV campground would be on several acres of city property south of the existing city boat ramp.

Plans call for a walking trail, picnic area, benches and permanent seating. The RV area would have about 17 parking spaces, according to Lambert.

Last summer the City Council approved approximately $550,000 for that project of which FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) will reimburse the vast majority of that cost.

The mayor expects work to start in the spring.

“It will be a new calming, relaxing area,” he said.

