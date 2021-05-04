City plans to reopen swimming pool this summer, but lifeguards still needed

Lifeguard applications are available at the Plattsmouth Community Center, City Hall or on the city’s website.

All lifeguards have to be certified by the American Red Cross, Glup said, and classes are available this month.

The current schedule calls for the pool to be open daily from noon to 5 p.m. between May 29 and June 4, then evening hours between 6 and 8 p.m. will be added after that, Glup said.

“Everything is subject to change, depending on the circumstances,” she said.

Daily rates for youths (17 and under) and for seniors (55 and older) will be $3.75, and $5.25 for adults. This allows swimming all day, as well as the evening hours, Glup said.

For those wanting to just swim in the evening, the youth and senior fee is $1.75 and $2.75 for adults.

Children ages 2 and under are free.

At this time, pool rentals for special occasions like birthday parties will not be available, Glup said.

There will be no lounge chairs set up, though people can bring their own chairs. People also need to bring their own towels and any swimming equipment like goggles, she added.