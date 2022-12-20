City ready to seek bids on new plant

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s a big day for Plattsmouth.

That’s how Mayor Paul Lambert described action taken at Monday’s City Council meeting.

The council gave the go-ahead to seek bids for construction of a new wastewater treatment plant for the city.

It would replace the current plant along the Missouri River that was severely damaged from the 2019 flood.

“This is a huge step,” Lambert said.

The project would involve building the new plant to be located at the Fourmile Industrial Park, far away from the river, plus a new pump station down on East Main Street.

The estimated cost is close to $54 million, the council was told. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, will pay 90 percent of that with the state picking up 5 percent and the city the remaining 5 percent, according to Lambert.

With such a big project, it’s anticipated that up to six companies, maybe more, will submit bids, the council was told.

The plan is to have the bids submitted by Jan. 26, 2023.

Construction will take about two years, Lambert said.

“I think it’s a big day for the community and a big day for the environment,” he said. “We’re getting away from flooding and we’re treating sewage in the most modern way we can.”

In other action, the council approved a new keno location at Hatchett Jaxx, 16304 Westside Drive.

It also approved the appointment of Rodney Glup to the Plattsmouth Housing Authority Board to fill a vacancy with a term expiring in May of 2024.