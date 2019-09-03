PLATTSMOUTH – The water emergency that the city of Plattsmouth declared in late March is now over.
City Administrator Erv Portis and Mayor Paul Lambert said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting the water treatment plant passed final testing and inspections late last week, and began producing water. The test results indicated the water quality is safe and good.
As the system transitions from county water, some turbidity (darker appearance) in parts of the system may be expected. This is a result of water flowing in different directions with increased velocity in some mainline pipes than for the past five months.
Turbidity should decrease in the next several days, they said.
They noted, however, that only one of five wells is currently operational and that two of four pumps are turning. It may also be several months before a backup generator can be installed.
Anyone wishing to water lawns or gardens is encouraged to do so late at night or in the early morning when other usage is low, Portis said.
They also thanked Cass County officials for their help during these past few months, as well as the citizens for their patience. Historic flooding had caused the water treatment plant to remain inoperable for nearly six months. The city relied on a connection with Cass County Rural Water District #1 for all of its water needs.
“I want to compliment the citizens on what they did to conserve water,” Lambert said.