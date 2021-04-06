City seeks large grant for expansion project

PLATTSMOUTH - The Plattsmouth City Council gave the go-ahead Monday night for city officials to apply to the state for a Community Development Block Grant totaling $814,738.

The grant will be used for the purchase of new equipment as part of the major expansion project at Vireo Resources in Plattsmouth. The city will provide $192,762 of its existing CDBG funds for the project.

To receive these funds, Vireo has pledged to create at least 35 new jobs, 18 to applicants who are considered to have currently low to moderate incomes.

“You will see good wages,” said City Administrator Erv Portis.

These 35 jobs are a stipulation to receive this grant, though Vireo has announced it will eventually create more than 200 jobs when expansion is complete, Mayor Paul Lambert said.

The city also received a check for more than $61,000 as a rebate from its insurance company for having fewer-than-normal claims in 2020.

“It’s the biggest refund we’ve ever received,” Lambert said. “It goes into the general fund and that will help.”

Lambert credited the department heads and the employees for using safe practices during their hours on the job.

“We push for working safely,” he said.

