PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth City Administrator Erv Portis on Monday evening announced that the city has set of goal of making the drinking water plant operational again within six month or less.
Meanwhile, an official with the engineering consulting firm of Olmsted and Perry believes the wastewater treatment plant could be in operation, at least partially, sooner than that.
Jeff Frye, that firm’s construction inspector, said that while the plant’s components and electrical items need to be reconstructed, the structure is sound. Plus, workers can get started on that plant now, he added.
That’s not the case at the drinking water plant.
“We have all the water out of the building, but we still need to have the river go down two feet for trucks to get there,” Portis told the City Council.
He also announced that the city’s outdoor pool, which has a capacity of 270,000 gallons, will not be filled until the city’s water emergency order has been canceled. Usage of the city’s indoor pool at the nearby Community Center will be limited to just health-related classes, he added.
The council approved the hiring of wastewater plant contractors to come in and assess what is needed for repairs.
“When it comes to safety equipment, a contractor has the equipment to do the work,” Frye said.
Contractors could offer advice on getting operations partially open, while repairs are made elsewhere in the plant, the council was told.
There was also discussion on more long term needs, including a possible relocation of the wastewater plant to avoid another flooding disaster.
That may not be so easy, according to Portis.
“It’s at the lowest spot in the city by design,” he told the council.
This allows the sewage to flow downward through pipes to the plant.
To build a plant higher would force the need for pumps to push the sewage upwards to the plant, Portis said.
Residents are also urged to reduce their daily water use by one-third, and that many uses are prohibited, such as watering lawns, washing their vehicles and driveways, and filling swimming pools.
Restaurants are required to serve water only on request.
The current water being piped from the county is safe to drink, Portis said.