City to buy old school stadium for new development

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s been years since Plattsmouth’s Old Blue Devil Stadium has heard the sounds of people cheering the local high school to victory.
But, a new sound may be coming in the future, that of a residential development.
The City Council on Monday evening approved a purchase price of $195,000 for that property, the former football home of Plattsmouth High School.
The land, located along Washington Avenue, is owned by Plattsmouth Community Schools.
The city hopes to close the deal with the district by the end of the month, according to Mayor Paul Lambert.
The city entered into a one-year option agreement to purchase the land in July of 2018, but had it extended twice with the current extension ending this June 30.
At Monday’s meeting, discussion was held on possibly extending that option on a month-to-month basis before the council decided to purchase the property. The money will come out of the city’s economic development fund, Lambert said.
According to Lambert, the city has had discussions with a developer interested in building single-family homes there with possibly a small commercial development.
Nothing is yet finalized, he added. The city will wait until it receives the plans it likes the most before selling the land to the developer, Lambert said.
“We have had conversations with a developer and he is committed to developing it,” Lambert said. “He is still committed.”
The development could encourage new workers at the Vireo Resources expansion project to live in town, which could stimulate more commercial growth, he added. The council approved the Vireo Resources project last month. Up to 200 new jobs are expected to be added in the $15 million expansion to be located southwest of Plattsmouth on Wiles Road.
“It’s a cycle we have to get going on,” he said.
