City to buy old school stadium for new development

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s been years since Plattsmouth’s Old Blue Devil Stadium has heard the sounds of people cheering the local high school to victory.

But, a new sound may be coming in the future, that of a residential development.

The City Council on Monday evening approved a purchase price of $195,000 for that property, the former football home of Plattsmouth High School.

The land, located along Washington Avenue, is owned by Plattsmouth Community Schools.

The city hopes to close the deal with the district by the end of the month, according to Mayor Paul Lambert.

The city entered into a one-year option agreement to purchase the land in July of 2018, but had it extended twice with the current extension ending this June 30.

At Monday’s meeting, discussion was held on possibly extending that option on a month-to-month basis before the council decided to purchase the property. The money will come out of the city’s economic development fund, Lambert said.

According to Lambert, the city has had discussions with a developer interested in building single-family homes there with possibly a small commercial development.