City-wide spring clean-up April 30, May 1

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s spring clean-up time again.

Plattsmouth’s city-wide clean-up will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 30 and May 1, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the east end of Main Street past the railroad tracks.

Plattsmouth residents may drop off items free of charge, but non-resident vehicles and everyone in trucks greater than one ton are required to pay a fee in cash. Senior and disabled citizens who are unable to transport their items may call 402-296-2522 before Friday, April 29, to arrange for pickup on Friday morning.

It’s the perfect opportunity for residents to get rid of unwanted items too large for normal garbage pick-up, such as junk, old furniture, mattresses, carpeting, etc., and they can place their items in four large containers at the disposal site.

However, please separate metal from other junk as they must be placed in a separate pile.

Also accepted will be batteries, used motor oil, empty propane bottles and junk cars.

Items not being accepted include brush, computers, monitors, hazardous waste, concrete, explosives, tires, liquids, trash, paint, railroad ties or raw garbage.

Brush, limbs, trees and leaves are accepted at the Cass County Recycle Center, 13860 12th Street, Plattsmouth.

Concerning fees (cash only): car/pickup/trailer, $0 for residents, $15 for non-residents; truck (greater than one ton), $50 for residents, $50 for non-residents.

