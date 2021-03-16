City's spring cleanup is back again

PLATTSMOUTH – After a year off because of COVID-19, Plattsmouth’s annual spring cleanup is back.

This year’s two-day event will be held on Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2, at the same site as always, the east end of Main Street just past the railroad tracks.

“We only had one (fall cleanup) last year,” said Mayor Paul Lambert.

Though it’s still several weeks away, he urged all those planning to bring disposable stuff to the event to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“Our city employees will adhere to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) regulations and we are asking the general public to do the same,” he said.

As in the past, this event is for all Plattsmouth residents and property owners with proof of residency required. That could be a utility bill, tax statement or picture ID with address.

It’s a chance for residents having unwanted items too large for normal garbage pickup, such as junk, old furniture, mattresses, carpeting, etc., to place them in four large containers at the site.

Please separate metals from other junk as they must be placed in a separate pile.