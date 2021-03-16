City's spring cleanup is back again

PLATTSMOUTH – After a year off because of COVID-19, Plattsmouth’s annual spring cleanup is back.
This year’s two-day event will be held on Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2, at the same site as always, the east end of Main Street just past the railroad tracks.
“We only had one (fall cleanup) last year,” said Mayor Paul Lambert.
Though it’s still several weeks away, he urged all those planning to bring disposable stuff to the event to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“Our city employees will adhere to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) regulations and we are asking the general public to do the same,” he said.
As in the past, this event is for all Plattsmouth residents and property owners with proof of residency required. That could be a utility bill, tax statement or picture ID with address.
It’s a chance for residents having unwanted items too large for normal garbage pickup, such as junk, old furniture, mattresses, carpeting, etc., to place them in four large containers at the site.
Please separate metals from other junk as they must be placed in a separate pile.
Also accepted will be batteries, used motor oil and junk cars. Call 296-2522 to arrange for towing, if necessary.
Senior and disabled citizens who are unable to transport their items should call 296-2522 before Friday, April 30, to arrange for pickup. Those items will be picked up on that Friday between 7 a.m. and noon.
As far as fees, only cash will be accepted.
For car/pickup truck/trailers, there will be no fee for residents, but $15 for non-residents.
For trucks greater than one ton, the fee will be $50 for residents and non-residents.
Items that will not be accepted are brush, limbs, trees or leaves. These items are accepted at the Cass County Recycle Center, 13860 12th St. in Plattsmouth.
Also not accepted are empty propane bottles, computers and monitors, hazardous waste, concrete explosives, tires, liquids, trash, paints, railroad ties or raw garbage.