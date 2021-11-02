Civil War soldier laid to rest in Oak Hill

PLATTSMOUTH – Hundreds came to witness history and to say “Welcome Home.”

For more than a century, the cremated remains of Civil War veteran Benton Kinkead, a Plattsmouth resident, laid unclaimed in a funeral home in Washington State.

Last Saturday, he came home to his final resting place alongside his wife, Cynthia, in Oak Hill Cemetery.

“I think it was fantastic, really great,” said local veteran Kermit Reisdorph. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we nailed it.”

An estimated 500 attended the interment of Kinkead under a cloudless autumn afternoon. There were many children in attendance, which was nice to see, Reisdorph said.

“They needed to be there to see history in the making.”

The event began at 11:30 a.m. with a processional route to the cemetery from the local Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters in downtown Plattsmouth, where his remains had laid in state for two days.

At the cemetery gate, his remains were escorted to the interment site by the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, followed by other veterans from the VFW, American Legion, and Forty and Eight.

Also in the procession were members of the Daughters of Civil War Veterans.

At the site, speeches were made and music was played by the First Nebraska Volunteer Brass Band. The chaplain was James Spanjers, pastor of Hosanna Lutheran Church.

Members of the Plattsmouth High School choir performed “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” with local singer Terry Little singing “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Members of the Civil War group placed items at the site, such as a rifle, a bedroll and a water canteen, which were items a Civil War soldier needed on the battlefronts.

The service concluded with Little and his band, The Old Krusty Minstrels, playing a patriotic song when out of nowhere a pair of eagles were seen flying overhead.

The ceremony was well received.

“It was a good day for Plattsmouth,” said City Administrator Emily Bausch at Monday’s City Council meeting. “It was a solemn, respectful service.”

Mayor Paul Lambert added, “It was nice, well attended and our staff was noted in one of the speeches on how well they did.”

Reisdorph said he and fellow vet Mike Pauly had a lengthy interview with national officials of the American Legion about the event. The interview will be on its national website.

“That’s pretty good,” he said.

