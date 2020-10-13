Clark, Bowman seek Plattsmouth Council Ward 2 seat

PLATTSMOUTH - The Plattsmouth Journal recently asked the candidates in several contested races two basic questions to better inform the voters when they make their decisions in this year’s election.
Bryan Clark and Mike Bowman are running for the Plattsmouth City Council Ward 2 seat.
We asked both candidates two questions:
Why are you running for the Plattsmouth City Council, and what qualifications do you have that you believe would be beneficial to the council?
Clark: I want to continue to be the Ward 2 city councilman because the council matters to our city's quality of life and its future. I believe that with my skills, knowledge, and experience, I can help the council become more effective in doing its job. I am new to the council, and I come in having new and fresh ideas that can help Plattsmouth move forward and bring in new businesses and help Plattsmouth thrive and grow.
I will bridge the gap between City Hall and the parts of the city that feel left out. I will ensure that Plattsmouth’s diversity is represented throughout city government. By taking an active role in setting city priorities, I will ensure that our plans for the future will benefit Plattsmouth from every walk of life.
From time to time, exercising effective oversight means saying "no." A good council will cooperate with the mayor whenever possible, but some plans are wrong for Plattsmouth, and the council needs the guts to send them back to the drawing board. The council needs clear, complete information. This same information needs to be made accessible to the public on the internet. As a councilman, I must also be able to think "outside the box."
Bowman: My name is Mike Bowman, and I am a candidate for Plattsmouth City Council in the Second Ward. I am running because I have both a great interest and concern for and about the city of Plattsmouth and its future.
In your opinion, what are the two main issues that the community needs to address, and how would you go about addressing them as a council member?
Clark: I have talked to a fair number of people in the community and shockingly a large number didn't have any idea who represented them. My goal is to be visual and vocal for my constituents, as well for the city. I want my constituents to know who I am and be able to contact me with questions, comments, ideas, etc.
I must remember that I'm there to represent my ward's interests at City Hall. I'm not representing City Hall to the ward. I feel our people need to be heard and I want to be that voice.
The second (issue) is our children. I'm a very big family man, and my first priority is my wife and kids. Our town needs updated parks and stuff for the youth of today to want them to get outside. With a strong family you will build a strong town.
Bowman: The city is facing a number of important issues. There is, of course, having a reliable water supply, and a functioning waste treatment system. Also, there is aging infrastructure, economic development, nuisance code enforcement, and new housing development.
Clark is a foreman for Allied Construction Services in Omaha. He is currently serving the Second Ward on the City Council and is also a member of the city’s Volunteer Fire Department/EMT.
Bowman is a retired schoolteacher. He holds a master’s degree in education.
His previous city experience includes: co-chairman of the Keno committee, plus chairman of the following committees: Solid Waste, Street Light, Comprehensive Planning (1994 and 2004), Streets and Alleys, Bridge, Water Park, and Community Center Planning. He has annually attended the League of Municipalities Legal Training. He also oversaw the completion of the sewer separation project, the Downtown Streetscape project, plus involvement in economic development. He served on the Nebraska League of Municipalities Legislative Committee.
Since leaving city office, Bowman has been serving on the City Planning Commission.
