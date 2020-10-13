Clark, Bowman seek Plattsmouth Council Ward 2 seat

PLATTSMOUTH - The Plattsmouth Journal recently asked the candidates in several contested races two basic questions to better inform the voters when they make their decisions in this year’s election.

Bryan Clark and Mike Bowman are running for the Plattsmouth City Council Ward 2 seat.

We asked both candidates two questions:

Why are you running for the Plattsmouth City Council, and what qualifications do you have that you believe would be beneficial to the council?

Clark: I want to continue to be the Ward 2 city councilman because the council matters to our city's quality of life and its future. I believe that with my skills, knowledge, and experience, I can help the council become more effective in doing its job. I am new to the council, and I come in having new and fresh ideas that can help Plattsmouth move forward and bring in new businesses and help Plattsmouth thrive and grow.

I will bridge the gap between City Hall and the parts of the city that feel left out. I will ensure that Plattsmouth’s diversity is represented throughout city government. By taking an active role in setting city priorities, I will ensure that our plans for the future will benefit Plattsmouth from every walk of life.