PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council is now back at full size.
Bryan Clark, a member of the city’s volunteer fire department and a construction worker, is the newest council member.
He represents Ward 2 and fills the seat formerly held by Cheryl Grimshaw, who resigned in late December when she and her family moved into a new home outside the city limits.
Clark was sworn in on Monday evening by City Administrator Erv Portis and then took his seat for the council meeting.
Clark was accompanied to the swearing-in ceremony and the meeting by his wife, Ashley, and their two sons, Haven and Phoenix.
“I’m very excited,” Clark said after the meeting. “It’s something I wanted to do for years.”
You have free articles remaining.
As far as his goals on the council, Clark said, “I want to see the city continue moving forward, progress.”
Clark was chosen among several candidates by Mayor Paul Lambert and a council committee.
While the others had fine credentials, according to Lambert, Clark’s longtime service as a firefighter and his enthusiasm for the city’s future stood out.
“Bryan was exceptional with his dedication and enthusiasm,” he said.
Clark said he plans to run for his seat in this year’s election.