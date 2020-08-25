 Skip to main content
Class leader Drake joins local police department
Class leader Drake joins local police department

lady officer

During ceremonies in Grand Island last week, Alex Drake received her certification as a police officer from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center. She is now the newest member of the Plattsmouth Police Department. Plattsmouth Police Chief Steve Rathman, seated in background, spoke at the ceremony.

 Photo Courtesy Plattsmouth Police Department / The Journal

PLATTSMOUTH – Among the recent graduates of the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center was Alex Drake, who was awarded the outstanding class leader by her peers and instructors.

She is now the newest officer in the Plattsmouth Police Department.

“She’ll be a great officer,” said Capt. Ryan Crick.

The graduation ceremonies in Grand Island last Friday came after 15 weeks of training.

Drake will now begin the department’s field training and evaluation program. She will be paired up with a field training officer for 14 more weeks of training in preparation for her to begin her solo assignment in Plattsmouth.

Drake applied after learning of an opening in the local department, Crick said.

“She saw something in our department and wanted to be a part of it,” he said.

Though she has lived in Nebraska for some time, Drake is from the East Coast and served as a police officer in the Boston, Mass., area.

“She has some law enforcement in her background,” Crick said.

