Class leader Drake joins local police department

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Among the recent graduates of the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center was Alex Drake, who was awarded the outstanding class leader by her peers and instructors.

She is now the newest officer in the Plattsmouth Police Department.

“She’ll be a great officer,” said Capt. Ryan Crick.

The graduation ceremonies in Grand Island last Friday came after 15 weeks of training.

Drake will now begin the department’s field training and evaluation program. She will be paired up with a field training officer for 14 more weeks of training in preparation for her to begin her solo assignment in Plattsmouth.

Drake applied after learning of an opening in the local department, Crick said.

“She saw something in our department and wanted to be a part of it,” he said.

Though she has lived in Nebraska for some time, Drake is from the East Coast and served as a police officer in the Boston, Mass., area.

“She has some law enforcement in her background,” Crick said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.