Classes continue online at St. John's School, but other events canceled

PLATTSMOUTH – The building at Plattsmouth’s St. John the Baptist School is closed for the time being, but students are being taught online via PowerSchool and other means, a school spokeswoman said.
“The learning will continue, just not in the building,” said St. John’s Principal Linda Monahan. “Tuition will need to continue to be paid, and additionally, we will need those funds to keep paying our teachers.”
In response to the recent directive from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and information from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department about the coronavirus (COVID-19), school officials have decided to close the building at 500 18th St. until April 30, unless the time is extended, according to Monahan.
“We will continue to be in contact with the Nebraska Department of Education, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department and the Diocese of Lincoln to make decisions,” she said.
St. John’s officials will keep the public informed of any new developments or mandates regarding the return to school, she said.
An announcement has also been made concerning the cancellation or postponement of the following activities through April 30:
*Mass at the adjacent Church of the Holy Spirit has been canceled, but parishioners can still take part on Sundays at 9 a.m. for a livestream of the Mass via the parish Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CHSPlattsmouth.
For those who don’t have Facebook they may be able to watch the livestream of the Mass by going to the church’s website at www.holyspiritplattsmouth.com and accessing Facebook newsfeed at the bottom of the website. The livestream Mass is available for 24 hours.
*The remaining fish fries at the school during the Lenten season are canceled.
*The school’s speech contest on March 31 has been canceled.
*All March and April classroom field trips are canceled.
*Easter side dishes by Chef Sarah are canceled, as well as all catering events.
*The first communion ceremony set for April 18 has been postponed until a later date is finalized.
*The D.A.R.E. graduation event set for April 21 has been postponed until a later date is finalized.
*The spring concerts set for April 22 and 29 have been canceled.
*The Spring Dinner benefit set for April 25 has been canceled. It will be held online with more information to follow.
*My Neighbor’s Closet is closed for the time being.
Events set for May will be determined based on when the school can reopen, Monahan said.
Applications for the Good Shepherd scholarships are still ongoing through March 31. Applications can be made at www.goodshepherdscholarship.com.
Registration for next school year is available online at www.cdolinc.net/registration.
For any additional information or questions, email Monahan at linda-monahan@cdolinc.net.
“Thank you for your patience, support and understanding as we navigate through this uncharted territory,” Monahan said.