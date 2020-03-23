Classes continue online at St. John's School, but other events canceled

PLATTSMOUTH – The building at Plattsmouth’s St. John the Baptist School is closed for the time being, but students are being taught online via PowerSchool and other means, a school spokeswoman said.

“The learning will continue, just not in the building,” said St. John’s Principal Linda Monahan. “Tuition will need to continue to be paid, and additionally, we will need those funds to keep paying our teachers.”

In response to the recent directive from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and information from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department about the coronavirus (COVID-19), school officials have decided to close the building at 500 18th St. until April 30, unless the time is extended, according to Monahan.

“We will continue to be in contact with the Nebraska Department of Education, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department and the Diocese of Lincoln to make decisions,” she said.

St. John’s officials will keep the public informed of any new developments or mandates regarding the return to school, she said.

An announcement has also been made concerning the cancellation or postponement of the following activities through April 30: