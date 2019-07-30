WEEPING WATER – Comedian/Magician Gayle Becwar may come onto a stage alone, but it’s definitely not a one-man show.
“It’s like a party on stage,” he said recently.
That’s because he loves to interact with the audience, bringing volunteers onto the stage to be part of the show.
“It’s not the trick, but the presentation, and my presentation is different than most magicians. I share the magic and comedy with the audience, I share the punchlines with them.”
Becwar, with his unique brand of clean, interactive, fast-paced magic and comedy, will be the featured performer on the evening of Aug. 9 at the Cass County Fair.
“It’s comedy with a touch of magic,” he said.
Despite being headquartered down the road in Lincoln, this will be his first appearance at the Cass County Fair. He does have experience, however, performing at these kinds of venues.
Just recently, he was the featured performer at the Wayne County Fair in Iowa. His show was quite a hit as an audience member approached him afterwards saying, “People loved your comedy and magic,” Becwar recalled.
“People were laughing and having a good time,” he said.
Actually, Becwar has seen people having a good time watching him perform all around the world.
Besides performing in cities around America, Becwar has gone to Cancun, Mexico, and even Hong Kong, China, to display his talents. He also shared the stage with such famous entertainers like Carrot Top, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, and Phyllis Diller.
It’s in his blood.
“I come from a magical family,” Becwar said.
He started his entertaining career as a child back in the late 1960s, and was popular as a magician at the University of Nebraska. In 1984, he entered and won the state championship in Showtime’s Funniest Person in America contest. Becwar then went to a national grouping of state winners. Though he didn’t win, Becwar was in pretty good company with the title going to a young Ellen DeGeneres.
Becwar’s shows usually last 60 minutes, though he and the audience at that Iowa fair were having so much fun, that show lasted 70 minutes, he said.
“It’s clean, family-oriented fun. People ages 3 to 103 will like it.”