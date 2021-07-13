Cleanup continues from devastating weekend wind storm

PLATTSMOUTH – A sense of calm with sunny skies and a whisper of a breeze was felt in Plattsmouth on Tuesday.
Nevertheless, it could not hide the reality of cleanup efforts still continuing from a brutal and historic wind storm that swept through the area on Saturday morning.
The storm caused massive tree devastation and for some, lengthy power outages.
“It’s one of the worst wind storms we’ve had,” said Mayor Paul Lambert. “We had a tremendous amount of tree damage.”
The storm produced wind gusts up to 76 mph in this area, according to the National Weather Service.
Crews from the Nebraska Public Power District, which serves Plattsmouth, worked round the clock to bring power back on and completed restoration early Monday evening, said NPPD spokesman Mark Becker.
Approximately 3,300 Plattsmouth customers were without power during the peak of the storm, he said.
Those crews were then sent to help out Omaha Public Power District crews restore power to OPPD customers, Becker said.
OPPD serves a large area of southeast Nebraska, including Cass County outside of Plattsmouth.
OPPD crews, with the assistance of mutual aid partners, continued to make progress with restoration efforts in an unprecedented outage event, according to a statement released on Tuesday morning.
“The hurricane-force winds our area experienced early Saturday morning knocked out power to 188,000 customers, more than any previous outage event on record,” said OPPD spokeswoman Jodi Baker.
Approximately 28,000 customers remained without power at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, she said.
OPPD adjusted its goal to 90 percent restoration by 11:59 p.m. Monday and 99 percent restoration by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Baker said.
By mid-afternoon Tuesday, nearly 23,000 OPPD customers remained without power, down from Saturday’s peak of 188,000, Baker said.
Meanwhile, throughout the day on Tuesday, truckloads of debris continued in earnest on going to the city’s lot on East Main Street for disposal.
The lot was to remain open until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, said the local police department.
Lambert said that on Saturday he signed a disaster declaration, the first step in the process of receiving state and/or federal assistance, if available.
He estimated the damage to city property could total $150,000 to $200,000, though an official estimate won’t be available for a while.
When city residents awoke on Saturday they saw a devastating landscape of downed tree limbs, whole trees uprooted and tipped over onto power lines or on the ground, and tree branches scattered everywhere, not to mention some structures heavily damaged from the storm that came in the early hours that day.
Lambert said almost every property was impacted in some way, including the Nebraska Masonic Home and Oak Hill Cemetery.
“In the cemetery, there was tremendous amount of tree damage,” he said.
The winds blew off the roof on a structure on the baseball field at Plattsmouth Memorial Field, across from the community/senior center. A backstop on that field was damaged, as well as a fence on a baseball field at Rhylander Park.
City crews were out in force by 1:30 a.m. removing trees from roads, Lambert said.
“They did stellar work on getting the roads open.”
Residents had to cancel their original Saturday plans to clean up the debris and soon a line of trucks hauling that stuff formed at the city’s lot on East Main for dumping. Some said they needed multiple trips to handle all the debris.
Local resident Rick Gray said he lost some big trees, but there was no damage done to his home.
“We’re blessed,” Gray said as he was disposing of debris on Monday.
Some people who he didn’t know helped clean his yard over the weekend, Gray said.
“That probably saved me two more trips.”
He appreciated the friendliness and concern residents had for each other during this difficult time.
“We met some great neighbors,” Gray said. “That’s why we moved here.”
Lambert said, “I want to commend the citizens who have done a good job in cleaning their properties.”
He also praised the efforts of city employees.
“They are working hard in getting the community cleaned up.”
There were no injuries from the storm to his knowledge, Lambert said.