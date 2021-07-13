Cleanup continues from devastating weekend wind storm

Lambert said almost every property was impacted in some way, including the Nebraska Masonic Home and Oak Hill Cemetery.

“In the cemetery, there was tremendous amount of tree damage,” he said.

The winds blew off the roof on a structure on the baseball field at Plattsmouth Memorial Field, across from the community/senior center. A backstop on that field was damaged, as well as a fence on a baseball field at Rhylander Park.

City crews were out in force by 1:30 a.m. removing trees from roads, Lambert said.

“They did stellar work on getting the roads open.”

Residents had to cancel their original Saturday plans to clean up the debris and soon a line of trucks hauling that stuff formed at the city’s lot on East Main for dumping. Some said they needed multiple trips to handle all the debris.

Local resident Rick Gray said he lost some big trees, but there was no damage done to his home.

“We’re blessed,” Gray said as he was disposing of debris on Monday.

Some people who he didn’t know helped clean his yard over the weekend, Gray said.

“That probably saved me two more trips.”