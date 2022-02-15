Clements bill reduces inheritance taxes, board member has concerns

LINCOLN – A bill authored by State Sen. Rob Clements that would reduce Nebraska’s Inheritance Tax recently received widespread approval by fellow lawmakers.

A Cass County official, however, expressed concern that would reduce funds for county operating expenses.

Concerning his bill, Clements said through his office, "This last Friday morning, my bill, LB 310, which reduces Nebraska's Inheritance (death) tax, passed on final reading (the third and final stage of floor debate) with 37 votes in favor, 1 vote against, and 11 not voting. I would like to thank everyone who worked to support the effort to lessen the burden of this tax on grieving families. While I would have preferred a greater reduction of the inheritance tax, there was not enough support to do more this year. LB 310 has been sent to Governor Pete Ricketts and with his signature LB 310 will become law."

Clements represents District 2 in the Legislature, which includes Cass County.

According to his staff, Cass County's yearly average for inheritance tax revenue (over 10 years) is $1,025,084 per year. The county also recently received $5,090,638 in federal funds under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, his staff noted.

LB 310 will cut on a statewide average about 15 percent of inheritance tax revenue, though that could differ county-by-county, his staff said.

Under current stipulations concerning the inheritance tax, spouses are exempt from paying inheritance taxes. Immediate family, including children, parents, grandparents and siblings, pay a one-percent rate on inherited property, with a $40,000 exemption. More distant relatives, such as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and their descendants, pay a 13-percent rate, with a $15,000 exemption. All others pay 18 percent with a $10,000 exemption.

Clements’ bill would raise the exemption for immediate family to $100,000 with the rate unchanged. The exemption for more distant relatives would increase to $40,000 with the rate dropping to 11 percent, while the exemption for unrelated heirs would increase to $25,000 with the rate dropping to 15 percent.

According to his staff, Nebraska is one of just six states that levy inheritance taxes, and one of the other six, Iowa, plans to phase it out by 2025.

Not everybody is on board with the bill.

"There will be a financial impact, no question about it," said Dan Henry, chairman of the county's Board of Commissioners.

County Treasurer Cindy Fenton also believed the county could take a financial hit.

"I would think so, but how much, I don't know," she said. "It depends on how much we collect."

