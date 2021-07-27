 Skip to main content
CO symptoms force store evacuation
  • Updated
co exposure

Local fire and rescue workers were called to the Plattsmouth Hy-Vee Food Store on Tuesday morning after several people began developing carbon monoxide symptoms. The store was evacuated for a time, but nobody needed to be transported to a hospital, Fire Chief Mike Wilson said.

 Photo Courtesy Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department/The Journal

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Hy-Vee Food Store had to be evacuated for a time on Tuesday after several people developed symptoms of carbon monoxide.

According to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters and emergency management staff shortly after 8:45 a.m. responded to the store for an odor investigation. Shortly after arrival, the call was upgraded to a carbon monoxide incident due to high levels detected inside the store and several parties experiencing symptoms of CO exposure, Fire Chief Mike Wilson said.

“This necessitated the evacuation of the store of all shoppers and staff,” he said.

Black Hills Energy was also dispatched and responded, he added. Once the source was isolated, ventilation operations began with continual air monitoring being done, Wilson said.

Plattsmouth EMS treated nearly 20 people, but none required transport to a hospital, he said.

“We want to thank the Hy-Vee staff for their quick thinking to initially report this and their outstanding cooperation throughout this incident,” Wilson said.

