PLATTSMOUTH – The community of Plattsmouth showed off its warm heart by donating warm clothing to those who need it.
That certainly was the case with the winter coat drive, sponsored by the Gregg Young Auto Group of Plattsmouth.
More than 100 winter items, most of them coats, were donated, then distributed to local organizations that gave away the items at no charge.
“I’m very pleased,” said Paul Lambert, Gregg Young employee and Plattsmouth mayor. “The people did a wonderful job of donating and helping the needy. We do this for everybody in need, but it really makes me feel good when we can give coats and mittens for kids.”
As a way to show its appreciation for donors, Gregg Young gave away a 55-inch Smart television.
Mike and Pat Vaughn were the lucky winners.
“We think it’s cool,” Mike said. “You never expect to win, so this came as a welcome surprise.”
While winning the television was nice, it was the chance to help those in need that mattered more to the Vaughns.
“We try to give back to the community as much as we can,” Pat said.
This year’s coat drive by Gregg Young ended sooner than in the past so that those in need wouldn’t have to wait during cold stretches to receive warm items, according to Lambert.
“We wanted to get them out before the cold weather,” he said.
Local organizations that received donated items that then have given away at no charge are Under His Wings, My Neighbor’s Closet and Early Childhood Development of Plattsmouth schools.