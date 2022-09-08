College Access Grant to fund many PHS activities

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth High School will receive $40,000 over four years to support its college access programming, said Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth schools.

The school was among 24 state high schools recently awarded a total of $200,000 in College Access Grants from the EducationQuest Foundation, grants that help develop and enhance programs designed to increase the number of students who go to college.

“The funding will support various activities to support our three career academies, including student group visits to Nebraska colleges,” Hasty said, adding that Dr. Cherie Larson wrote the College Access Grant application with input from others.

Typically, according to Hasty, freshmen visit a two- or four-year post-secondary campus aligned with students’ interests.

College visits by sophomores go beyond a general overview by allowing those students the chance to sign up to visit specific programs within an institution.

College visits for juniors are more individualized and allow students to select campuses of great interest to them as they approach their senior year, Hasty said.

“Some students are a part of the Academy Core Leaders (ACL) that works with staff members to plan and organize academy events, fundraisers, and initiatives relative to their post-secondary interests,” Hasty said.

Some additional activities that can be supported with funds from these grants include a financial aid presentation to families, an Apply2College day, advertising scholarships, providing individual and group support to complete scholarship applications, and expansion of dual-credit opportunities, Hasty said.

At the beginning of the school year, special events are planned for parents, as well, he said.

For example, parents of freshman students receive information about wall-to-wall career academies and various high school requirements.

Parents of sophomore students receive detailed information about career pathways, portfolios, the pre-ACT test, support for struggling students, and dual-credit opportunities.

Parents of junior students receive additional information about ACT preparation, post-secondary options, college applications, scholarships, and the senior Capstone course.

Parents of senior students receive information about how to interpret ACT scores, the content of the Capstone course, and strategies for supporting students.

“Overall, the College Access Grant will support and enhance activities relative to our wall-to-wall career academies at PHS,” Hasty said. “A key component is our business advisory group that includes community members and school personnel. Several of our business advisory members serve as business mentors to our students, along with others in our community. We are very appreciative of the strong support from our community for our bond issue and for enhancing opportunities for our students through our wall-to-wall career academies.”