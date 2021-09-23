College students promote healthy living in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Hannah Buswell beamed when she asked Plattsmouth Elementary School students if they knew how important proper balancing was in their lives.

Her smile went even wider after they responded with interest and enthusiasm to a balance beam activity.

Buswell joined more than two dozen Nebraska Methodist College occupational therapy students who came to Plattsmouth on Sept. 16 and 17. They led more than 400 elementary students through a series of activities in the school’s outdoor classroom. They taught them about sun safety, hydration, proper movement and balancing, natural sciences and healthy conservation.

Buswell said she was thrilled to have a chance to make a positive impression on Plattsmouth children. College students spent the previous five weeks brainstorming about the outreach project. They came up with ideas on how to present healthy concepts to children in grades K-4, and they spent time in their graduate-level classes fine-tuning those designs.

The result was two days full of fun for students of all ages.

“It’s awesome to see the activities we created on paper come to life,” Buswell said. “I think it’s really rewarding for all of us. Being able to plan this and then to have fun with the kids has been a great experience.”