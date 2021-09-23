College students promote healthy living in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Hannah Buswell beamed when she asked Plattsmouth Elementary School students if they knew how important proper balancing was in their lives.
Her smile went even wider after they responded with interest and enthusiasm to a balance beam activity.
Buswell joined more than two dozen Nebraska Methodist College occupational therapy students who came to Plattsmouth on Sept. 16 and 17. They led more than 400 elementary students through a series of activities in the school’s outdoor classroom. They taught them about sun safety, hydration, proper movement and balancing, natural sciences and healthy conservation.
Buswell said she was thrilled to have a chance to make a positive impression on Plattsmouth children. College students spent the previous five weeks brainstorming about the outreach project. They came up with ideas on how to present healthy concepts to children in grades K-4, and they spent time in their graduate-level classes fine-tuning those designs.
The result was two days full of fun for students of all ages.
“It’s awesome to see the activities we created on paper come to life,” Buswell said. “I think it’s really rewarding for all of us. Being able to plan this and then to have fun with the kids has been a great experience.”
“This is a lot of fun, especially for those of us who are thinking about going into pediatric care,” said Lexi Smith, who joined Buswell and Rachel Potthoff for many balance beam activities. “This is giving us a chance to see how things work in real life, and it’s helped us figure out how we can make adaptations to the activities so all students can participate. I’ve really enjoyed it.”
Fellow NMC students Sadie Swygman and Kalee Cross were stationed on the opposite end of the outdoor classroom. They were assigned to a group who had the task of teaching children how plants and nature make the world a healthier place. They said they had gained a great deal from their two-day visit to town.
“It’s been a lot of fun to do this, and it’s been eye-opening as well,” Cross said. “It’s been great to put all of the schooling that we’ve had into the real world. It’s confirmed to me that this is something I want to do for a career.”
“For me it’s been heartwarming to be here and see how the kids have reacted to our presentations,” Swygman said. “They’ve brought a smile to my face every time because they’re so energetic and eager to learn.”
Heather Henrichs also wore a smile underneath her blue mask. Henrichs is a professor of natural and applied sciences at NMC and has been involved in many Plattsmouth-based organizations. She wrote a grant application to the Plattsmouth Community Foundation Fund (PCFF) to secure financial support for the project.
“The elementary students have been so happy yesterday and today,” Henrichs said. “They’ve done a great job with all of their activities, and the teachers have been pleased with this well. They’ve told us that the kids have been talking about it a lot the whole day.”
Students in each grade level came to the outdoor classroom for 30-minute sessions with the future occupational therapists. Organizers assigned students to begin their adventures at different spots. Some activities involved only four or five students at a time, while others incorporated a larger-scale model of up to a dozen children at once.
Students learned how to properly put sunscreen on their arms at one station, and they gained information about the importance of plants and natural resources at another stop. They bounced along a path of hula hoops and performed jumping jacks under a shade tree, and they walked on a balance beam on the outdoor classroom’s stage. They were then able to sign their name on the balance beam once they completed their task.
Dr. Melissa Kimmerling and Plattsmouth Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) representative Kim Gambaiana said they were appreciative of several organizations that sponsored the activities. The PCFF grant provided financial help for different supplies students used during the two-day event. Nebraska Methodist College donated a water bottle, sunscreen and a sun-protection chapstick to each elementary child.
“This is something where the students are learning how to teach social skill development to children, and they’re showing them how important healthy living really is,” said Kimmerling, who directs the occupational therapy program at NMC. “Their goal is to help children learn how to keep themselves healthy all of their lives, which is a really worthy goal.”
“We want to say a big thank you to everyone who helped with this,” Gambaiana said. “We’re very grateful to them for supporting the project. It’s making a big difference for the kids.”
Buswell said she and all of the other NMC students were also grateful for the opportunity to spend time in town. She said being able to share beaming smiles with children was memorable for everyone involved.
“This has been a great experience,” Buswell said. “I’m glad to be a part of something like this.”