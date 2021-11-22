Come Home to Weeping Water to take place Dec. 4

WEEPING WATER – The holiday season is a time for coming home.

That’s certainly the case in Weeping Water.

The Weeping Water Chamber of Commerce will be presenting “Come Home for Christmas” on Dec. 4.

It will be a full day of festive events for all ages, according to the chamber. Plus, local businesses will be offering holiday specials with children scurrying around town to locate the “Elf on the Shelf.”

Caroling will take place throughout the business district during the day.

It all begins at 8 a.m. with a tree lighting ceremony at the Main Street gazebo, after which the United Methodist Church will open its Fellowship Hall to host their homemade cookie/candy sale and food until 3 p.m.

A breakfast benefit at Hopper Community Center has been canceled, but breakfast will still be offered at Drue’s Kitchen.

Members of the Faith Missionary Church will once again be hosting the Sip and Shop where folks can purchase carry-out meals, plus the enjoyment of homemade Christmas treats while shopping for gifts. There’s also the opportunity to purchase chances for more than 30 raffle items with proceeds to benefit deserving kids in Cass County and beyond.

Crafters and vendors will occupy Gibson Hall of the Auditorium Building, as well as the Methodist Fellowship Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the public library from 10 a.m. to noon to greet children and hand out gift bags.

Mrs. Claus will also be reading to children at the library on Dec. 11 and 18 at 10 a.m.

The Parade of Trees will be displayed throughout the business district and the public can vote for their favorite trees at Gibson Hall. Votes can also be cast in the Ugly Sweater Contest, which will be on display at the hall.

To top off this festive event, the Lofte Community Theatre will be presenting “Christmas at Leon’s” at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit lofte.org/tickets.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting City Hall at 402-267-5152.

