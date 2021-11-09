Commission offers tips on avoiding deer/car collisions

PLATTSMOUTH – Oh Deer!

There have been numerous accidents around Cass County over the past week or so involving vehicles hitting deer on roadways.

Apparently, this is the time of year when more of these accidents occur.

“This is the breeding period for white-tailed deer called ‘rut’ so they are really moving around,” said Greg Wagner, spokesman for the Nebraska Game and Parks.

During the overnight hours one day last week there were four car/deer accidents, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department. And, they were all over the county.

One accident occurred on Highway 66 near Louisville, another on West Park Highway near Ashland with still another on U.S. Highway 75 by Plattsmouth.

A car/deer accident on Highway 50 even brought out a Weeping Water fire/rescue unit and Cass County Emergency Management personnel, according to sheriff records.

Two more accidents occurred this past weekend, one in Elmwood on Saturday, and the other on Sunday evening on Hwy. 75 and Avenue B in Plattsmouth that brought out the local fire/rescue crew.

In 2020, there were 2,089 deer/vehicle accidents in Nebraska with 1,941 of them causing some damage to the vehicle, according to the Game and Parks Commission. There were 92 accidents in which individuals suffered possible injuries, 49 accidents in which individuals suffered non-disabling injuries, and five in which there were disabling injuries. There were two fatalities from deer/vehicle accidents in 2020. The previous year there were none.

Deer are more active this time of the fall. Crops are being harvested and the deer breeding season is in full swing, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

It offered the following facts and suggestions to help drivers avoid deer-vehicle accidents and lessen the risk of injury or vehicle damage.

• During the breeding season, bucks become more active searching for does with which to breed. Bucks are bolder, less wary and more susceptible to collisions with vehicles. Deer movement peaks each day near dawn and dusk.

• Anticipate the possibility of a deer on the road and plan how to avoid a collision. Be prepared to stop suddenly, but braking too sharply or swerving may cause you to lose control and roll your vehicle.

• Wear your seat belt.

• When driving near shelterbelts, woodlots or creeks, especially during evening or early morning, slow down and watch for deer. Keep your headlights on bright if there is no approaching traffic.

• When you spot a deer, assume there will be others in the same area.

• Deer often seem to be disoriented or confused by headlights. Some react by freezing in the light, some dart into the path of the vehicle and others bolt away. Honk your horn and flash your headlights to frighten deer away. If there is other traffic on the road, activate your emergency flashers and tap your brakes to alert other drivers to the potential danger.

• Many places where deer-vehicle collisions occur are posted with deer crossing signs.

• If a deer is struck, the driver may take possession of it but must contact a Game and Parks conservation officer within 24 hours to obtain a salvage tag.

Lenny Thorne, Cass County roads superintendent, said that while such accidents occur in the county, his office usually doesn’t hear about them.

“We won’t pick them up, unless they are in the driver’s lane and then we’ll move them off to the side or in a ditch,” he said.

It’s up to other agencies to collect them, Thorne said.

