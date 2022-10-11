Commissioners discuss proposed road connection project in Louisville

PLATTSMOUTH – Members of the Cass County Board of Commissioners learned more details Tuesday morning about a long-awaited street connection project in Louisville.

County commissioners listened to a presentation from Nebraska Department of Transportation representative Bill Wehling about connecting Nebraska Highway 66 in town. Wehling is currently an assistant design engineer at the NDOT and has worked for the agency since 1991.

Motorists traveling west to east on Highway 66 currently turn east from Highway 50 onto West 5th St. in front of Louisville Care Community. They must turn left on Main Street and go up to East 3rd St. before turning right onto Walnut St. They then follow a left-hand curve from Walnut St. to Koop Avenue to rejoin Highway 66 out of town.

Wehling said officials from many city and state agencies would like to create a connection so motorists could travel through town without leaving Highway 66. He said the proposal is to construct a bridge over Mill Creek to hook up 5th St. with Walnut St.

Cass County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dan Henry formerly served as mayor and city supervisor of Louisville. He said the proposed project has a long history. The first study of a potential Highway 66 connection took place in 1999, and three public hearings on the issue were held between 2000 and 2005. The project was halted in 2005 for financial reasons.

“The bridge in Louisville has been a topic for many years,” Henry said. “We’re the only town in the state where a highway dead-ends two ways.”

Wehling said the proposed bridge would require a new railroad crossing near Walnut St. He said Union Pacific is requiring the state to close three current railroad crossings before a new one can be created. NDOT officials and other city and state representatives have spent time looking for three possible crossings that they can close.

Wehling said they found two crossings within city limits that would have a minimum amount of impact on current traffic. They were unable to find a third crossing in the city that would not have made a major impact on traffic flows.

“We’ve talked to the railroad about having just two crossing closures, but they’ve been steadfast on having three closures,” Wehling said. “They’re not budging on that.”

Union Pacific officials then told Wehling that it would meet their requirements to close a railroad crossing outside of city limits. NDOT officials were able to find a rural road that could fit the specifications. However, Wehling said he has not yet spoken with the landowners about potentially closing the railroad crossing on the property.

Commissioners Jim Peterson and Dale Sharp both said they would like local representatives to speak with the landowners. Henry agreed and asked Cass County Highway Superintendent Lenny Thorne to contact them about the situation.

“We have to do some due diligence before taking a vote,” Henry said.