PLATTSMOUTH – Area Lions Clubs have been busy this year and that’s good news for everyone.
Members of this organization sponsored numerous events with proceeds serving their fellow neighbors.
“We try to do as much local as we can,” said Dan Murdoch, current president of the Murdock Lions Club.
Even during social occasions, Lions don’t forget those in need.
For example, members of the Plattsmouth Lions Club who attended the annual Christmas party last week brought gifts and money that were then distributed to Southeast Nebraska Community Action, which then distributed to those in need.
“We talk to the people at SENCA in advance to see what they need and then we go out and see if we can satisfy that need,” said Mike Hall, a former Lions president. “We support them quite a bit.”
The Plattsmouth Lions hold an annual golf tournament and sell food at large public gatherings to raise money for various causes.
In 2017, four Plattsmouth high schoolers and one from Murray each received a $1,000 college scholarship from money raised from these functions, according to Hall.
“Every penny we raise goes back to the community,” he said.
The local Lions also promote a Peace Poster contest in elementary schools to encourage peace among all peoples.
Every year, the Murdock Lions hold a peach sale in August and September, plus the members have a lunch stand at the village Fourth of July parade, as well as selling raffle tickets.
“We never take money for ourselves,” Murdoch said. “All the money we raise we give away.”
The members also put up Christmas trees on Murdock’s Main Street, he said.
These clubs are members of the Lions International organization in which the preservation of good eyesight has always been a priority.
Both clubs not only purchase eyeglasses for who can’t afford them, but also bring portable eye machines with trained personnel into the schools so that the children can receive eye exams.
“We believe in supporting the youth of our community,” Hall said. “They are our future.”