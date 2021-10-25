Communities to benefits from grants to PVFD and Elmwood Rescue

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department and the Elmwood Rescue Department are getting equipment to better serve their residents.

The Plattsmouth fire department is the recipient of a $3,500 grant from the Midlands Community Foundation.

“We will be using these funds to place smart TVs in our training room,” the department said. “The purpose of this is that we will be able to use our training room as an emergency operations center during long-term incidents and give the stakeholders an area where they can receive and exchange incident data in real time.

“This also opened up future opportunities to incorporate the ability to host and participate in remote trainings and meetings.”

The local fire department was one of 32 non-profit organizations in Cass and Sarpy counties to receive grants totaling $128,990 from MCF.

“It is important for us as a community foundation to provide this much-needed financial support to each of these non-profit organizations,” said Diane Knicky, MCF director of operations and public relations. “They all provide wonderful, worthwhile projects and programs which we believe enhance the quality of life for Sarpy and Cass county residents.”

Also, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation recently provided a $13,596 grant to Elmwood Rescue Department for the purchase of a LUCAS 3 chest compression device to help ensure greater lifesaving capabilities for first responders in the community.

“This equipment is so important to the communities of Elmwood and Murdock as it will help us provide better emergency care to increase the chance of survival from sudden cardiac arrest in both communities,” said Jacob Blunt, paramedic.

During its most recent grant cycle, the Firehouse Subs Foundation awarded 120 grants totaling $2.5 million to public safety organizations nationwide.

