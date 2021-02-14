Community center regaining membership base

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Community Center, which closed for a spell in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, is picking up the pace in returning to its pre-virus level of service.

“Every month, we are building up our membership base,” said Elizabeth Glup, the city’s recreation director. “We are gaining members every month.”

Like many places, the community center at 308 S. 18th St. (as is the adjacent Plattsmouth Senior Center), closed down last March over virus concerns before re-opening on June 15.

Since then, services and public access have been phased in over time.

The center’s Phase 1 was put in place through the end of September with hours slightly cut back and activities canceled, along with a more limited number of people to use the facility.

Currently, since early October, the center is in its Phase 2 operation returning to its regular 5 a.m. weekday opening.

The center is open to members 15 years and older.

It now allows more members (15) to use the wellness area at one time, as well as 20 members to use the pool.