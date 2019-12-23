PLATTSMOUTH – Generosity reached new heights in Plattsmouth this year, based on the number of gifts given to abused and neglected children.
Last week, officials and volunteers for the Cass County office of CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, gift wrapped approximately 97 toys and the like purchased by members of the community for the children CASA services.
“That’s the most presents we’ve ever had,” said Diane Lindensmith, executive director.
Gift requests from the children CASA serves were tagged onto a Christmas tree in the county courthouse.
“People just came in, grabbed a tag and went out and bought a gift and brought it back here for wrapping,” Lindensmith said.
You have free articles remaining.
And, many were not inexpensive, either, such as sleds and scooters, according to Lindensmith.
“Each child gets three gifts,” she said.
CASA case workers, even some county employees, spent last Wednesday and Thursday wrapping all the donated gifts with the case workers taking them to the appropriate locations in time for Christmas Day for the children in their service.
CASA provides advocacy to children from birth to age 19 who have been removed from their homes for abuse or neglect. CASA volunteers are community citizens, appointed by a judge, who are committed to ensuring that every child has the right to a safe and permanent home.
“Altogether, there are about 48 to 50 children we are working with,” Lindensmith said.