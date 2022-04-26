Community involvement honored at PCFF gala

PLATTSMOUTH – When it comes to volunteers and organizations helping others, Plattsmouth has a solid foundation.

That was quite evident last Thursday at the 2022 Plattsmouth Community Foundation Fund Grant Awards and Recognition Meeting where numerous organizations and individuals were honored with words of praise and financial grants for their commitment to community betterment.

The meeting was held in the new Career and Technical Education addition at Plattsmouth High School.

“The Plattsmouth Community Foundation was formed in the fall of 2000 as a way for people to give back to the community,” said Mike Schuldt, a PCFF board member. “Since that time, we have directly given back over $300,000 to various nonprofit groups and organizations in the community helping to make Plattsmouth a better place for future generations.”

The highlights of the evening were presentations to the recipients of PCFF’s Citizen of the Year Award, which went to Steve Wehrbein, and the Youth Citizen of the Year Award, which went to Evan Miller, a senior at PHS.

These awards are annually given to individuals actively involved in community affairs.

Wehrbein served 16 years as the Cass County Fair manager and was former chair of the Cass County 4-H Council. He is currently president of the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association.

At Thursday’s ceremony, Wehrbein said he appreciated the PCFF award.

“It’s been so important for me to do things in Plattsmouth,” Wehrbein said. “I’ve enjoyed it thoroughly and will continue on.”

In the classroom, Miller has been a member of the National Honor Society and is currently the president of the school’s Academy Core Leaders.

Outside the walls of the school, Miller has helped raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. This past winter, he helped raise money for the family of a high school staff member dealing with a tragedy by designing, printing and selling t-shirts that raised more than $2,000.

Miller praised his family, teachers and others who helped shape his life.

“I can‘t say enough praises to all of you,” he said.

“The future is in bright hands with young people like him,” Schuldt said of Miller.

The following is a list of the organizations honored by the PCFF and the financial grants each received to help continue their work:

Plattsmouth Blue Devil Chefs, PHS’ culinary club. The PCFF purchased $3,800 of banquet supplies, such as table settings, silverware and table coverings to be used in the classroom, as well as to cater groups.

Banisters Leadership Academy, a $3,000 grant to continue providing programs like Night Life in which area students receive a hot meal, participate in group discussions and engage in physical activities centered around team-building and social skills.

Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association, a $3,000 grant to help fund a downtown Farmers Market with live entertainment again this year.

Plattsmouth Wrestling Club, a $5,000 grant to continue its work to empower youth and develop life skills through the sport of wrestling.

Plattsmouth TeamMates Chapter, a $3,000 grant to this group of concerned adults that meets weekly with elementary and high school students providing them with support in getting through the school year and whatever other social issues the students may be experiencing.

Plattsmouth Elementary PTO: Outdoor Classroom, a $1,000 grant to this program that provides Plattsmouth elementary students education on health, wellness, safety and creativity through engagement with the natural environment.

Plattsmouth Soccer Club, a $1,000 grant to this club serving players ages 6 to 15 allowing local families recreational opportunities in Plattsmouth rather than commuting to the greater Omaha area for such activities.

Plattsmouth Education Foundation for PHS Career Academies, a $3,000 grant to connect students with local businesses and business leaders to align what the students learn in school with the experiences they will need to enter their desired fields and establishing networks that the students may rely on and participate in the future.

Cass County CASA, a $1,500 grant to provide each school-age child, who has been appointed a CASA volunteer, with a new set of school clothes, jacket and shoes.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a $5,000 grant for a new K-9 unit to help in tracking missing children and adults in search and rescue missions, locating suspects and identifying illegal drugs, providing additional protection for the officers, and in the community through public appearances and educational opportunities.

Happy Paws, a $2,500 grant to continue providing pet sterilization, feral cat control, fostering abandoned pets, plus sponsoring low-cost shot clinics and other pet-related services.

Plattsmouth Baseball, Softball Association, a $3,500 grant to continue providing local recreational and civic engagement opportunities through these sports.

Prior to the awards ceremony, many in attendance toured the new CTE addition to the school, then dined on a dinner cooked by the PHS culinary students.

“We had a fantastic turnout of community members and the food was excellent,” said Cherie Larson, PCFF president.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.