Community Night Out went well, organizer said

PLATTSMOUTH – A cold, steady rain last Wednesday evening apparently didn’t dampen the Community Night Out event.

“I thought it went really well even with the rain that showed up,” said Cindy Cruse, executive director of the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce that sponsored the event at the Plattsmouth Community Center.

More than two dozen area businesses and organizations took part in this first-ever, three-hour event, which encouraged the public to come and learn what’s available in such areas as finance/banking, health/fitness and education, not to mention the different retail options that set up shop there.

Originally, the event was set just for the business community as a way of networking with each other and sharing ideas of common issues, according to Cruse.

Eventually though, it was determined that the public should be invited, she said.

It’s also easier for businesses and organizations to promote their products or services with others.

“It’s hard to hold it by yourself,” Cruse said. “To have others there is nice.”

She said the event attracted more than 100 people – business representatives and the public.

Among those pleased with attending was Kathy Byrnes, director of business development at Makovicka Physical Therapy.

“It’s really nice,” she said during the event. “Being on a rainy night, we’re pleased with the turnout.”

About 12 people stopped by the company’s table in the first 30 minutes, Byrnes said.

Linda Behrns, executive director of Keep Cass County Beautiful, was also glad to participate.

“I thought it was a good turnout,” she said. “We had people inquire about our events and some expressed interest in doing their own cleanup through our Adopt-A-Spot program. I thought it was a success.”

Cruse said the chamber might do this event or something similar next year.

“Hopefully, it will grow,” Behrns said.

