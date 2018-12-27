PLATTSMOUTH - Warm hearts by many in the community are making this winter a little warmer for others.
The response by the public to the winter coat donation campaign by the Gregg Young Automotive Group has been “very good,” according to spokesman R. Paul Lambert.
“We’ve had a tremendous amount of donated coats, even new coats that are still wrapped up that were purchased by the public,” he said. “The community as in the past has responded wonderfully.”
Recently, 35 coats were distributed to people in need, Lambert said. That’s about one-fifth of what has already been donated, he added.
Hats and mittens are also being accepted.
To donate, just bring in these items in clean condition to the Gregg Young Chevrolet dealership at 302 Fulton Ave., just off U.S. Highway 75 and place them in the back of the truck in the showroom.
What’s more, every time people donate to the cause they can enter into a drawing for a chance to win a 55-inch large screen television.
Those seeking winter coats, hats and mittens should contact Under His Wings, My Neighbor’s Closet or SENCA, Southeast Nebraska Community Action.
The campaign ends this upcoming Jan. 31.
“This helps people in need and we’re happy to be doing this,” Lambert said.