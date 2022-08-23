Community responds to veterans food donation event

PLATTSMOUTH – Local veterans last Saturday once again held their food donation event, Stuff the Truck – and the public did just that.

“It went great,” said spokesman Kermit Reisdorph. “We got two truckloads of food.”

This event, held four times a year, gives the public a chance to donate food, preferably non-perishable items, and other daily necessities that will all go back to the community, Reisdorph said.

“Everything we collect goes back to the community,” he said. “We don’t keep nothing. We’re all volunteers.”

The three organizations that sponsor this periodical food drive are the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Forty and Eight.

Trucks where people could drop off items were parked outside the Hy-Vee Food Store and at Dollar General, Reisdorph said.

Besides the truckloads of food, the veterans also received $563 in monetary donations that will also go back to the community.

“That was fantastic,” Reisdorph said.

Of that monetary amount, $160 will go to the backpack program at Plattsmouth Community Schools. Under His Wings thrift store/food pantry and SENCA, the Southeast Nebraska Community Action organization, will each receive $197 from that amount, Reisdorph said.

All of the food and items will also go to Under His Wings and SENCA, he said.

The next Stuff the Truck event will be held on the first Saturday in December.

Reisdorph thanked everyone who donated to the cause.

“It takes a community to help us out and we’ve got a fantastic community,” he said.