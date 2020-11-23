Community shows its love for others with food giveaway

For those who received the food it should indeed be a happy holiday meal.

The food given out included boxes of staples like canned goods, rice, jellies and peanut butter. There were also bags of potatoes, apples, onions, desserts and more.

Most of the food was from the Food Bank of the Heartland, with bread donated from Rotella’s, while the chickens came from Hy-Vee Food Store.

Approximately 144 households received food from the giveaway, according to Ruffner.

About two dozen volunteered and without their help, this monthly event would not be possible, he said.

“This is what we do every month,” Ruffner said. “It makes you feel good at the end of the day.”

Shelby Perkins added, “I’m the (church) secretary and I receive calls from people being so thankful for what we do.”

That wasn’t the only kind gesture around town that day.