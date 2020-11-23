Community shows its love for others with food giveaway

PLATTSMOUTH – Despite the COVID-19 crisis, there are still reasons to say thanks this holiday season.
In particular, it’s knowing there are people still thinking of others during these uncertain times.
Case in point, the monthly food giveaway at Plattsmouth Bible Church last Friday, which included an extra treat for the Thanksgiving table.
“If they can’t afford a turkey, they can at least have a chicken for Thanksgiving,” said Montie Ruffner, the church’s food pantry manager.
He was referring to 120 whole fryer chickens specially purchased to go along with the other food items to those seeking a helping hand. Every year at the holiday season, the church purchases meats as an added treat, Ruffner said. This year it was chickens that were distributed while supplies lasted.
“There’s definitely a need,” he said.
Unfortunately, it’s a sad situation across the entire country, according to Ruffner.
“There is a significant number of people who are food insecure.”
The giveaway at the church, 1602 First Ave., began at 4 p.m., but vehicles were already lined up on an adjacent street in advance.
Volunteers, all wearing masks, stood at two food stations and quickly placed boxes and packages of essentials into each vehicle as it drove up, followed by a cheerful “Happy Thanksgiving” wish.
For those who received the food it should indeed be a happy holiday meal.
The food given out included boxes of staples like canned goods, rice, jellies and peanut butter. There were also bags of potatoes, apples, onions, desserts and more.
Most of the food was from the Food Bank of the Heartland, with bread donated from Rotella’s, while the chickens came from Hy-Vee Food Store.
Approximately 144 households received food from the giveaway, according to Ruffner.
About two dozen volunteered and without their help, this monthly event would not be possible, he said.
“This is what we do every month,” Ruffner said. “It makes you feel good at the end of the day.”
Shelby Perkins added, “I’m the (church) secretary and I receive calls from people being so thankful for what we do.”
That wasn’t the only kind gesture around town that day.
Earlier, members of the three local veterans organizations – American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Plattsmouth Society of Forty and Eight - went around to all local schools handing out boxes of cereal for the kids. Schools where children got the cereal were Plattsmouth Early Childhood Center, St. John’s Catholic School, First Baptist Church School, and Plattsmouth Elementary, Middle School, and High School. Other schools outside of Plattsmouth also received cereal, according to spokesman Charles Jones.
“It was almost 2,000 boxes of cereal,” he said.
Funds were provided from Ms. Pat’s Kids Fund. The giveaway was co-sponsored by the Plattsmouth Hy-Vee Food Store.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!