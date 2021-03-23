 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Complete sewer cleanup set for Plattsmouth
0 comments

Complete sewer cleanup set for Plattsmouth

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH - There’s a major cleaning project coming to Plattsmouth in the near future.

In fact, it will be done over five years.

It will involve the cleaning and inspection of the city’s sanitary sewer collection system, all 68,000 linear feet of it.

“It was directed by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) several years ago,” said Mayor Paul Lambert. “It’s needed.”

The plan calls for an outside firm that has the equipment to do the work to clean and inspect between 10,000 and 14,000 linear feet each year over five years.

The sanitary sewer collection system consists predominately of 8-inch diameter mains with some six, 10 and 12-inch mains.

“All the city’s mains will be jetted and inspected helping us evaluate the conditions so that we can work on certain areas that may need attention more than others,” Lambert said.

The cleaning should eliminate sewage backups of which there have been a few reported, though nothing excessive, he added.

Such work has been done in the past, but on a limited basis, Lambert said.

At its most recent meeting, the City Council gave its approval to seek bids for this work.

A bid recommendation will be presented to the council at its April 19 meeting.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area man pleads guilty to third DUI
News

Area man pleads guilty to third DUI

  • Updated

PLATTSMOUTH – A Springfield man who parked his truck in the middle of a Cass County intersection admitted Monday morning that he had been drun…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News