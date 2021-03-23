Complete sewer cleanup set for Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH - There’s a major cleaning project coming to Plattsmouth in the near future.

In fact, it will be done over five years.

It will involve the cleaning and inspection of the city’s sanitary sewer collection system, all 68,000 linear feet of it.

“It was directed by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) several years ago,” said Mayor Paul Lambert. “It’s needed.”

The plan calls for an outside firm that has the equipment to do the work to clean and inspect between 10,000 and 14,000 linear feet each year over five years.

The sanitary sewer collection system consists predominately of 8-inch diameter mains with some six, 10 and 12-inch mains.

“All the city’s mains will be jetted and inspected helping us evaluate the conditions so that we can work on certain areas that may need attention more than others,” Lambert said.

The cleaning should eliminate sewage backups of which there have been a few reported, though nothing excessive, he added.

Such work has been done in the past, but on a limited basis, Lambert said.