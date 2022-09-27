Concert goers impressed with Luke Bryan show

MURDOCK – Incredible!

That’s how a Murdock village official summed up last week’s Luke Bryan concert, held nearby, and what it meant to the village.

“There absolutely was a positive buzz going around Murdock after hearing the news that the concert site was less than a mile from town,” said Jackie Barnes, village clerk/treasurer. “There were a few questions, too, about how well organized the event would be being held out in an alfalfa field rain or shine.”

Those questions were answered quite impressively, according to Barnes.

“That week, it was really neat to see the preparation of fields, equipment, and facility take place to house the 15,000-plus crowd,” Barnes said. “A huge thank you to all the extra first responders of law enforcement, fire and rescue units that helped to make it a huge success.”

The Luke Bryan staff had everything well organized and the concert came and went smoothly, she said.

“Now, to drive by the fields, it all looks normal as if nothing happened there,” Barnes said.

She praised Jeremy McHugh, from Corn Growers’ Bank, who did a “fantastic job” communicating with event personnel, and with Cass County officials and the Murdock Fire Department concerning extra needs for the first responders.

“After attending the concert, I was so amazed how well it was all handled and how incredibly special it was to have an awesome show that put Murdock on the map,” she said. “Thanks to Andy Stock and family (land owners) for allowing such a fun night.”

Kelly Dawson, who works in the Cass County Clerk’s Office, also attended and had similar comments.

“It was pretty cool,” she said. “It was well organized.”

Gates opened at 5 p.m. on concert night and it seemed to take longer waiting to get into the parking area than when leaving after the show, Dawson said.

She and her friends decided not to bring chairs and stood throughout the concert.

“It was fun. Other than the rain, it was a beautiful night for it,” Dawson said. “It never poured, it was just spitting on us.”

Dawson said she felt a need to be a part of what she described as an “historical event” for the county.

“It’s not something that is going to come back every year,” she said. “It was exciting for the county to be chosen this year.”